Finishing nutrient management plans

(WFRV) – If you still have a to-do list lingering from 2019, you are not alone. But, there are a few items that need to be put on your priority list for this spring.

Jamie Patton joins Millaine Wells to talk about finishing up our nutrient management plans. She explains why soil sampling is critical, and when you should try and get out into the fields.

Here are some important resources:

https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0145/8808/4272/files/A2100.pdf

https://snapplus.wisc.edu/

https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents/NMSoilManureLabs.pdf