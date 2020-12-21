Gifts from Focus on Energy

(WFRV) – Focus on Energy is giving you the gift of lower utility bills. They are offering free energy-saving packs to help you use energy smarter and reduce energy waste in your home or farmhouse.

Focus on Energy is a statewide energy-efficiency program that partners with Wisconsin utility companies to provide energy-saving solutions to people living in Wisconsin.

Each Farmhouse kit contains LED light bulbs, high-efficiency showerhead, and aerators, pipe insulation, weather-stripping and LED nightlights. Those can be ordered by clicking https://focusonenergy.com/farmhousekits

Homeowners may also be eligible for an energy-saving pack. There are many options, which can be found by clicking https://focusonenergymarketplace.com/free

Please note, there is a limit of one free residential pack per three years. Your utility company must be part of the Focus on Energy program for you to qualify.

