Hemp license turnover at 50 percent in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Registration is underway for hemp growers in Wisconsin to get a license for next year.

You can learn more about the program at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/Hemp.aspx

For the past two years the number of applications to grow or process hemp held steady around 2,200.

But they were not the same group of farmers. 50 percent of licensees were new to the field in 2020, meaning that the same number decided to leave the industry after 2019.

So why did they leave the field after just one growing season? This interview with Brian Kuhn, Director of DATCP’s Plant Industry Bureau, explains the challenges and new opportunities on the horizon. 

