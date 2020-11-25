Home for the Holidays activity kits from local 4H programs

(WFRV) – A trio of 4H programs are teaming up to offer Home for the Holidays kits. You do NOT need to be in 4-H, or even live in one of the counties organizing this kit, to do these projects.

Each kit includes supplies and materials for seven holiday activities, access to recorded instructional videos to make at least 3 holiday cookies and/or snacks, and a variety of other fun things!

Cost: $15.00

Age: Grades 3rd and older (younger youth could participate with an older helper)

Registration and payment must be received by November 30, 2020.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfGf7SBxTPa9veC3NNW2ZPT2kz6HVQbsrcQfq5iUv2cTLA1Yw/viewform

There are options for delivery or free pick-up in Brown, Kewaunee and Door Counties.

Questions? Contact any of these three educators:

Brown County 4-H: Melinda Pollen (920-391-4654 or melinda.pollen@wisc.edu)

Door County 4-H: Dawn VandeVoort (920-746-2265 or dawn.vandevoort@wisc.edu)

Kewaunee County 4-H: Jill Jorgensen, (920-388-7185 or jill.jorgensen@wisc.edu)