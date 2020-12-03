Hooper Law: Importance of paperwork and contracts

(WFRV) – We are kicking off a begin a series of stories with Hooper Law, aimed at scratching the surface of some important topics related to agriculture.

As the harvest season comes to a close – many farms are looking to renew land contracts – or possibly secure some new ground.

While a handshake can be as good as gold – paperwork needs to follow.

This segment with Attorney Sarah Kons, shares some important steps to protect the land owner and renter.

