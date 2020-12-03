Hooper Law: Importance of paperwork and contracts

(WFRV) – We are kicking off a begin a series of stories with Hooper Law, aimed at scratching the surface of some important topics related to agriculture.

As the harvest season comes to a close – many farms are looking to renew land contracts – or possibly secure some new ground.

While a handshake can be as good as gold – paperwork needs to follow.

This segment with Attorney Sarah Kons, shares some important steps to protect the land owner and renter.

If you have questions, connect with an expert at Hooper Law Office https://hooperlawoffice.com/

