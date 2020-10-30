Is your agriculture business eligible for the “We’re All in Small Business Grant”?

(WFRV) – Phase two of a grant program to help small business has some in the agriculture industry confused about who can apply.

There are eight eligibility requirements for this round of funding compared to the much simple phase one.

The “We’re All in Small Business Grant” program is designed to get businesses back on their feet during the pandemic.

Applications are due November second.

Farms are not eligible for this program.

However, other ag related businesses should talk to their financial advisors about applying.

According to Liz Binversie, Agriculture Educator for Extension Brown County “The folks that would apply for this would be our custom operators, nutritionists, agronomists, seed input dealers. Another thing is there is an employee eligibility piece, you need between 1-50. A sole proprietor counts as an employee. Don’t think that because you own your business you are excluded”.

Binversie created a short online quiz to determine if your agriculture related business qualifies for this grant program. Make sure you have your tax return handy.