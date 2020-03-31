JBS Beef facility reducing production due to Covid-19

(WFRV) – A major beef processor is slowing production, at its facility in Souderton, PA. JBS will reduce production starting March 30.

According to officals from JBS:

The JBS Souderton, Penn., beef production facility has temporarily reduced production because several senior management team members have displayed flu-like symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, these team members have been sent home to self-monitor their health in light of the continued spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The plant will continue to run fabrication and ground beef operations. We anticipate the facility will return to normal operations on April 14, 2020.

We wish our team members a speedy recovery and salute the health care professionals who are tirelessly working to protect us all. We also thank our team members and everyone who is helping to keep food on tables during this challenging time.

JBS also has a large facility in Green Bay. When asked about the status of that plant, the company says:

The JBS Green Bay beef production facility is open and operating. As a food company, we recognize and embrace the important role we play in making sure people have access to safe, quality food as we collectively face the coronavirus (COVID-19) challenge.

We continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation in the communities where we live and work. We have implemented several safety measures and enhanced worker benefits to protect the health and well-being of our team members.

JBS Green Bay remains committed to playing our part in seeing our community through this challenging time.









