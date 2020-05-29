June Dairy Month: Alice in Dairyland

(WFRV) – As we head into June, we turn the calendar to Dairy Month. The honor started back in 1937 as “National Milk Month” as a way to promote drinking milk.

Now, it has grown into a celebration of the entire dairy industry.

Millaine Wells spoke with the current Alice in Dairyland about honoring the hard work and heritage, even though many tradition events are on hold.

To connect with Aigail Martin, visit aliceindairyland.com

You can find out more about June Dairy Month events, and ideas to incorporate more dairy in your diet at wisconsindairy.org