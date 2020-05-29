Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

June Dairy Month: Alice in Dairyland

Ag Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – As we head into June, we turn the calendar to Dairy Month. The honor started back in 1937 as “National Milk Month” as a way to promote drinking milk.

Now, it has grown into a celebration of the entire dairy industry.

Millaine Wells spoke with the current Alice in Dairyland about honoring the hard work and heritage, even though many tradition events are on hold.

To connect with Aigail Martin, visit aliceindairyland.com

You can find out more about June Dairy Month events, and ideas to incorporate more dairy in your diet at wisconsindairy.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"