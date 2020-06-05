June Dairy Month Drive-Thru Ag-Venture at Vir-Clar Farm

(WFRV) – Our featued farm family is getting creative to celebrate June Dairy Month.

They are hosting the Drive-Thru Ag-Venture.

According to the Facebook event page, it is “a safe, family event to celebrate and promote agriculture. There will be an audio tour of the farm sponsored by Breeze Dairy Group and vehicle-friendly family activities to complete during the visit. Wisconsin agriculture will be showcased throughout the ag-venture, along with food products to sample. This is an opportunity to support the agriculture industry and celebrate what it contributes to Wisconsin’s economy”

Learn more at https://www.envisiongreaterfdl.com/envision-greater-fond-du-lacs-agri-business-council-to-offer-a-drive-thru-ag-venture-event/

wisconsindairy.org is your June Dairy Month Resource.

You will find recipes, farmer stories, and shopping suggestions. They also have a listing of events happening, some in a virtual format, others in a “drive-through” setting to honor farmers during June Dairy Month.