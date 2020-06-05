June Dairy Month Drive-Thru Ag-Venture at Vir-Clar Farm

Ag Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Our featued farm family is getting creative to celebrate June Dairy Month.

They are hosting the Drive-Thru Ag-Venture.

According to the Facebook event page, it is “a safe, family event to celebrate and promote agriculture. There will be an audio tour of the farm sponsored by Breeze Dairy Group and vehicle-friendly family activities to complete during the visit. Wisconsin agriculture will be showcased throughout the ag-venture, along with food products to sample. This is an opportunity to support the agriculture industry and celebrate what it contributes to Wisconsin’s economy”

Learn more at https://www.envisiongreaterfdl.com/envision-greater-fond-du-lacs-agri-business-council-to-offer-a-drive-thru-ag-venture-event/

wisconsindairy.org is your June Dairy Month Resource.

You will find recipes, farmer stories, and shopping suggestions. They also have a listing of events happening, some in a virtual format, others in a “drive-through” setting to honor farmers during June Dairy Month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"