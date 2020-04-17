Kewaunee and Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm events cancelled for 2020

(WFRV) – The 2020 edition of Breakfast on the Farm in Kewaunee County is cancelled. This comes after news earlier this week that Outagamie County was also scrapping their event.

The organizers from Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion posted the following on their Facebook page:

With great disappointment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dairy Promotion Committee, together with Salentine Homestead Dairy, announces the cancelation of 2020 Breakfast on the Farm, Kewaunee County. We thank the Salentine family for their willingness to host the event. We are grateful for the sponsors, volunteers, and visitors who supported the past breakfast events. We are excited to collaborate with all of you for 2021 Breakfast on the Farm at Augustian Farms LLC, and we are delighted to have Salentine Homestead Dairy host the breakfast in 2022.

Our committee is working together to celebrate June Dairy Month this year creatively. Be sure to watch our social media posts for more information on that.

Please say a prayer for all those affected by the COVID-19 and know that Kewaunee County farmers are still working hard every single day to bring you the safest and most healthy dairy products to your table. Support your local dairy farmers by purchasing more milk, cheese, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese, and ice cream!

This news comes in addition to the cancellation of Outagamie County’s Breakfast on the Farm event.

That group says on Facebook:

It is with heavy hearts that we, the Outagamie County Dairy Promotion along with Van Rossum Dairy Farm, announce the cancellation of the 2020 Breakfast on the Farm.

We take the highest priority when it comes to the health and safety of our host farm, board members, sponsors, volunteers and most importantly the visitors to the Breakfast on the Farm. With the Covid-19 and so much uncertainty that surrounds it, we don’t want to take any chances and felt it was best to cancel this year’s event. We are truly saddened by this, but we will be back in 2021 with the best Breakfast to offer yet!

Please take this moment to also say a prayer for all those affected by the Covid-19. While it may be scary when grocery shelves are empty, please know that farmers are still working hard to bring you the safest and most healthy dairy products to your table every single day. Support your local dairy farmers by purchasing more milk, cheese, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese and more!

If you happen to notice any stores limiting dairy products, please let us know so we can make sure everyone is getting what they need. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is working hard to make sure the stores also have the resources they need during this time.

Please continue to watch our social media pages throughout the year as we will be rolling out a new set of days within the next week! Be on the lookout for dairy recipes, dairy-good memes and much more!

Hope to see you all next year at Van Rossum’s Dairy Farm!