Kewaunee County curds place third in World competition

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kewaunee County cheesemaker brought home the bronze from the World Championship Cheese Contest.

Ben Shibler, a Master Cheemaker is the Cheese Operations Manager at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy, LLC. The dairy farm and farmstead cheese producer, ranked third in the world for their Farmstead Cheese Curds.

The contest was held March 3-5 at Monona Terrace in Madison, WI.

In a press release the dairy says:



“We are very excited and humbled by our ranking,” said Ben Shibler, cheese operations manager. “It really is a collaborative effort, from our small cheese production team to our cows’ quality milk.

Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy, LLC has received World Championship medals in the past with their snack-cheese brand, Ponderosa Farmstead. However, this is the first accolade they’ve received for their cheese curds.

The award-winning, farmstead cheese curds were crafted by the Ponderosa Farmstead team at their on-site farm production facility. To be classified as a farmstead, cheese needs to be produced on-farm using milk from the dairy herd. The on-farm production facility is housed on their farm, Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy, LLC – Wisconsin’s largest family owned and operated dairy farm.

“This award puts our farmstead products in the global spotlight, opening doors for the growth of our brand,” states Shibler. “I am very excited for the future of Ponderosa Farmstead!”

Award- winning, Ponderosa Farmstead Cheese Curds, can be found at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC in Luxemburg, Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy, LLC on-farm, general store and online at www.ronscheese.com.

Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy,LLC, owned by Kewaunee farm family, The Pagels, since 1946, began farmstead cheese production in 2014 under the brand name of Ponderosa Farmstead. Ponderosa Farmstead handcrafts farmstead cheese curds, string, whips and a variety of block cheeses. For more information on fresh, Ponderosa Farmstead cheeses, visit pagelsponderosa.com

The World Championship Cheese Contest® is the world’s premier technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition. 2020 marked the 33rd biennial edition, hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association