Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days Executive Committee announces scholarship recipients

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County continues to share the fruits of their labor, when it comes to hosting Farm Technology Days.

In a press release they say:

Coming up on the third year since the Kewaunee County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days took place, the Executive Committee is proud to announce the second group of students who will be receiving funds from the Second Half Scholarship Fund.

The scholarships are being awarded to any student beyond the first half of post-secondary education, in their 3rd or 4th year of college, the second year of a two-year program, or in the second half of a program. Those awarded were to have graduated from high schools including Algoma, Denmark, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, and Southern Door.

Students needed to meet certain requirements to apply, including they or someone from their immediate family must have been involved in Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days 2017 as a sponsor, volunteer, or vendor. They also needed to have at least a 2.5 GPA and be currently enrolled in post-secondary education school or technical study.

Those awarded include:

Algoma – Michael Moede, a graduate of Algoma High School, attending UW-Madison, a graduate student in Dairy Science.

Denmark – Jeremy Schlies, a graduate of Denmark High School, attending UW-Madison Farm & Industry Short Course, majoring in Dairy Farm Management.

Kewaunee – Brynne Wolfe, a graduate of Kewaunee High School, attending UW-Milwaukee, a graduate student in Mental Health Counseling.

Luxemburg-Casco – Taylor Paye, a graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School, attending UW-River Falls, a pre-Veterinarian major.

Kimberly Van Donsel, a graduate of Luxemburg-Casco, attending UW-Platteville, and majoring in Animal Science.

Mishicot – Molly Thorne, a graduate of Mishicot High School, attending UW-River Falls and majoring in Agriculture Education.

A total of $6,000 was awarded in 2020, and a total of $60,000 will be awarded over a 10-year period.

