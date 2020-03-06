Kewaunee County Sheriff to manure haulers: Modified exhausts have to go

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Classes are underway to train farm owners and custom operators about best practices when it comes to manure management. The 101 class comes with a cost of just ten dollars.

The training offers reminders to follow setbacks and application rates and also details on safely sharing the road. Organizers say common sense is best practice number one.

Participants also heard from the Kewaunee County Sheriff about some common issues.

He says in wet years, it is unavoidable to have some mud on the road but you need to make an effort to clean up or it could lead to a ticket

The Sheriff also has a solution to another hot button issue, telling drivers that modified exhaust is a violation. He says while the county does not have an engine braking ordinance at this time, it is a possibility in the future. He says drivers should work to quiet their vehicles by restoring factory exhaust.

It is important to note the Sheriff says the same rules apply to cars, motorcycles, trucks or any vehicle, when it comes to modified exhaust.

There is another 101 manure applicator training opportunity coming up in Kewaunee County, you don’t have to live in that region to attend. It is March 26th and will be offered in English and Spanish.

You need to register by calking Kevin Erb at 920-391-4652.