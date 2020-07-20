(WFRV) – Help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by participating in the family friendly “Kickin’ It with the Cows” event.
EVENT DETAILS
4th Annual Kickin’ it with the Cows Run/Walk
Features a 5K/10K Run/Walk, Virtual 5K/10K Run
Saturday, August 8, 2020
Start Line Opens – 7:00 a.m. and closes at 9:00 am Finish Line closes at 11:00 am
Wrightstown High School, Wrightstown WI
ONLINE REGISTRATION will close Friday, July 28th!!
To register visit https://www.kiwtc.com/?fbclid=IwAR3RRjshp1H8BZhBOPoyQ4h-hf6nw4vW6KtYiKlYTN5SFrWn07Qt-9n-ytQ