Kickin’ It with the Cows

Ag Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by participating in the family friendly “Kickin’ It with the Cows” event.

EVENT DETAILS

4th Annual Kickin’ it with the Cows Run/Walk
Features a 5K/10K Run/Walk, Virtual 5K/10K Run 
Saturday, August 8, 2020
Start Line Opens – 7:00 a.m. and closes at 9:00 am   Finish Line closes at 11:00 am
Wrightstown High School, Wrightstown WI

ONLINE REGISTRATION will close Friday, July 28th!!

To register visit https://www.kiwtc.com/?fbclid=IwAR3RRjshp1H8BZhBOPoyQ4h-hf6nw4vW6KtYiKlYTN5SFrWn07Qt-9n-ytQ

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin