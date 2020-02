(WFRV) – The demand has never been greater for fish farmers in our state. The industry of aquaculture is becoming a big more main-stream, thanks to the work of passionate people like Bill West.

He is the President of the Wisconsin Aquaculture Association.

If you are looking to learn more about the potential to raise fish, the Wisconsin Aquaculture Association’s annual conference is happening in Marshfield, March 5 – 7.

Here are the full details: https://www.wisconsinaquaculture.com/events