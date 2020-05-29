Life on the Farm: Educator Randy Tenpas announces retirement

(WFRV) - Measuring the health of your alfalfa stand requires very little investment. UW Extension's Kevin Jarek explains what to look for in the field.

When it comes to crop progress around the state: Wisconsin had 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 24, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Spring planting raced toward completion this week as warm, sunny days and adequate soil moistures spurred crop growth. Temperatures were average to above average, with daytime highs climbing into the 70s and no frost reported. Tillage, small grains, corn, soybeans and potato planting continued to trend ahead of average. Fieldwork in eastern Wisconsin did not progress as quickly as the rest of the state, however, as fields there were still drying out after recent heavy rains. Hay stands bulked up with warmer conditions though reporters noted that winterkill varied widely from field to field. Farmers who had finished planting were gearing up for the first cutting of hay.