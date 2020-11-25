Life on the Farm: Enroll at FVTC

(WFRV) – Enrollment is underway for winter and spring courses at Fox Valley Technical College. Not all courses are part of a degree program, many offers targeted learning for farmers. There are also courses to improve your computer and bookkeeping skills.

Our Life on the Farm partner, Jeremy Hanson stopped by the studio to explain more about the Farm Business Management program he is involved with.

Check out all the programming available at https://www.fvtc.edu/program/agriculture-horticulture-natural-resources/agriculture/30-090-1/farm-business-production-management

