(WFRV) – Union Star Cheese Factory in Fremont began in 1904. It is still in the same family today. They pick up milk daily from local farms and process it into the products you love to buy.

The master cheesemaker in the family chats about meeting his wife “on the milk route” and giving back to the community as a volunteer fire fighter.

You can find out more about shopping and factory tours at https://unionstarcheese.com/