Meet the new Alice in Dairyland

​(WFRV) – Julia Nunes is taking the helm as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.

According to DATCP, as Wisconsin’s agriculture ambassador, her goal is to educate audiences across Wisconsin about the $104.8 billion economic impact and importance of our state’s diverse agriculture industry in our daily lives.

The Alice in Dairyland website goes on to say: Nunes, of Chippewa Falls, grew up on her family’s registered Holstein dairy farm, where feeding calves and clipping dairy cattle for the county fair were just a couple of activities that helped shape her childhood. During her teen years, she was heavily involved in her area Junior Holstein group and 4-H club. Nunes went on to study at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where she was involved in the Gopher Dairy Club and Lambda Delta Phi Sorority. In 2017, she shared her knowledge of agriculture and the dairy industry while serving as the Northern Wisconsin State Fair’s Fairest of the Fair.



You can follow her year-long adventures though a blog at https://www.aliceindairyland.com/blog