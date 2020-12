(WFRV) – Students are ready to move into a brand new Agriscience center at Luxemburg-Casco High School.

The building will house animals and plants, to give teens a hands on lesson in agriculture.

The building is part of a 30 million dollar referendum approved in the district.

It marks a shift in the district, based on community feedback. Parents asked for opportunities to expose kids to career choices and the chance to explore them at a young age.