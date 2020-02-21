New “Dairy Stream” podcast

(WFRV) – The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative launched a new podcast called “Dairy Stream”.

In a news release they say:

To most people, the word “dairy” simply means delicious and nutritious food — the milk, cheese, butter, ice cream and yogurt they add to a grocery shopping cart.

But the people up and down the supply chain, and the many others in the dairy community, realize there is much more to it. Dairy is complex.

The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative today launched a new podcast — “Dairy Stream” — that opens a door to dairy’s many dimensions. The podcast topics will range from emerging technology and customer trends to government policy and innovation in conservation.

“There are so many moving parts to our dairy community, and those parts are moving incredibly fast today as the industry experiences dramatic changes. We want to help our members, customers and lawmakers make sense of it all and empower them to take control of their future,” said Tim Trotter, executive director of the two affiliated farm organizations.

The association and cooperative, which focus on advocating for progressive and sensible government dairy policies, have members throughout the Midwest.

The first episode of “Dairy Stream” zeroes in on the newly approved United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and other trade opportunities along with the possible effects of this year’s election on agricultural policy. The featured guest is Michael Torrey of Michael Torrey Associates in Washington D.C., a veteran of Capitol Hill’s political, legislative and regulatory environment.

“Dairy Stream” is hosted by Mike Austin, an award-winning agricultural radio and television broadcaster of more than 40 years in America’s Dairyland.

“I am excited to be part of ‘Dairy Stream,’ which will be an important venue to provide farmers with information valuable to the sustainability of their farming operations,” Austin said, “and also to provide answers and insights to their customers about what they are doing to ensure an affordable and safe food system.”

“Dairy Stream” can be found on www.dairyforward.com, www.voiceofmilk.com and the organizations’ YouTube channels. You can also subscribe to the podcast on Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Click here to listen to the first episode — Talking trade: USMCA, other opportunities and the impact of the election. STgenetics is the sponsor.