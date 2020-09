(WFRFV) – As the crops come off the field, it is time for farmers to empty their manure pits.

There is a helpful online tool to help farmers asses the risk of applying manure. Precipitation, snow melt or other conditions can cause recently applied manure to move off target.

This is a helpful tool to track conditions. To check out the features visit:

http://www.manureadvisorysystem.wi.gov/runoffrisk/index