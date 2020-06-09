Pick-your-own operators should follow farm market recommendations to prevent spread of COVID-19

(WFRV) – As Wisconsin’s pick-your-own season approaches, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is offering up some guidance to farmers.

They have created a set of recommendations, in partnership with The Department of Health Services (DHS) and UW-Madison Division of Extension.

Their news release says:

Farms in Wisconsin provide a critical food resource, as well as an important opportunity for Wisconsin farmers to connect with their communities. Although there are no known cases of COVID-19 being transmitted by food, the following recommendations are intended for farm operators to provide best practices for the safety of their employees and visitors.

Farms should follow applicable state, local and tribal health agency recommendations, and work with their public health departments to help assess the current level of mitigation needed based on the level of COVID-19 transmission in their area, the capacities of their health care systems, and other relevant factors. This is a rapidly evolving situation, so please continue to monitor Wisconsin DHS guidelines, as they may change based upon new scientific information and epidemiological data.

Minimum Recommendations for Operations

These are the minimum recommendations based on public health expertise to help ensure the safety of farmers, customers and farm employees:

Close all seating intended for consuming food.

Prohibit food samples.

Areas that require customers to use tongs or scoops to self-dispense food are discouraged; vendors should sanitize tongs and scoops frequently.

Maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet between all individuals not from the same household on the premise to the extent possible.

If you are selling products at a farmers market, follow existing laws and regulations about sales at local farmers markets. The majority of processed foods must be produced at a licensed facility to be legally sold at a farmers market. In addition, a license must be held to legally sell most foods at a farmers market. There are important exceptions to some of these requirements, involving unprocessed fruits and vegetables, honey, apple cider, maple syrup, and canned acidified fruits and vegetables processed in home kitchens under Wisconsin Act 101 (the “Pickle Bill”). For more information, please contact a DATCP licensing specialist at (608) 224-4923 or datcpdfslicensing@wisconsin.gov.

Additional Best Practices for Consideration

The following are best practices that can help to further minimize the spread of COVID-19 at you-pick and farm stands. Each operation should proactively provide a safe shopping environment, while considering the unique needs of the community. Not all recommendations will be suitable for all operations.