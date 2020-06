(WFRV) – Pine River Dairy helps us celebrate June Dairy Month. They have a unique history in Manitowoc, that lead them to eventually manufacturing award winning butter.

Samantha Hammel spoke with Millaine in studio about the other items you will find in their retail store.

Pine River Dairy is located at 10115 English Lake Road in Manitowoc.

Shop online at pineriverdairy.com.