Pine River donates award winning spreadable cheese and masks during pandemic

Ag Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Manitowoc County’s Pine River Pre-Pack has roots in the cheese business dating back to the 1800’s.

Today their cheese spreads are recognized as the best in the world, with five wins at the recent World Championship Cheese Contest.

During the pandemic they have provided essential employment to roughly 30 people, with increased safety measures.

In addition to providing a great product to the community, Pine River is passionate about giving back.

They explain the local impact of their donations in this segment on Midwest Farm Weekly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah