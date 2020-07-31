Pine River donates award winning spreadable cheese and masks during pandemic

(WFRV) – Manitowoc County’s Pine River Pre-Pack has roots in the cheese business dating back to the 1800’s.

Today their cheese spreads are recognized as the best in the world, with five wins at the recent World Championship Cheese Contest.

During the pandemic they have provided essential employment to roughly 30 people, with increased safety measures.

In addition to providing a great product to the community, Pine River is passionate about giving back.

They explain the local impact of their donations in this segment on Midwest Farm Weekly.