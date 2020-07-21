Premier Youth Livestock Expo takes place of Outagamie County Fair

(WFRV) – There is a replacement livestock show getting underway for kids who could have showed at the Outagamie County Fair.

The public can still participate in the annual auction either by showing up to the event on Saturday, July 25 or by placing bids on the phone.

In a press release the organizers say:

The Premier Youth Livestock Expo is an opportunity for kids who have worked tirelessly for the past year raising and prepping show animals for the Outagamie County Fair to get their animals judged and auctioned off. This year will be a little different, with the auction being virtual as well as in person. On Saturday, July 25 at noon, buyers will have the ability to bid through call-in bids, or in-person at the livestock building on the Outagamie County Fairground grounds.

“Over the years livestock showing has grown in importance to me,” said Grace Angotti, in her eighth year of raising and showing animals at the Outagamie County Fair. “This year has been unlike any other. I am glad we were given an opportunity to have all of us showcase our hard work. Helping get this show up and running has been hard, but so worth any headaches. These kids deserve the best.”

The livestock show and auction is an important part of the process for the kids in the Premier Youth Livestock Expo. Having received their animals a year in advance, they spend the year caring for the animal. This includes exercise, feeding and grooming. Throughout this process, kids are shown the value of work, consistency, and resilience, with most animals not giving days off! Plus, they are given an inside look at being a farmer and all the work and challenges that go along with raising livestock.

“It’s a lot of fun, and a lot of work getting animals ready for the Fair,” said Jacob Rohm, now in his third year of raising and showing steer. “The experience has been really great, and I plan on being a farmer someday and focusing on producing safe food for everyone.”

The livestock will be shown and judged starting Wednesday, July 22, with live streaming on Facebook. The auction on Saturday will also be streamed live on Facebook. For any questions on the auction, or how to become a bidder, please contact Barb Maroszek at 920-655-4648 or email bbmaroszek@hotmail.com. Registering for call-in bidding needs to be done by Wednesday, July 22. Anyone who attends the judging or auction is encouraged to practice safe social distancing.

The Outagamie County Livestock Expo is a show built specifically for the Outagamie County livestock youth to replace the county fair youth livestock show and sale due to the COVID-19 virus. For more information on the Expo, please visit https://www.facebook.com/Premier-Youth-Livestock-Expo-106743311101964.