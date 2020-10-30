P’ri CBD brand growing from Wisconsin family farm

(WFRV) – The Coffeen family is growing hemp at Overland Acres, just outside of De Pere.

They are converting the crop into a line of products infused with CBD. Products include oil tinctures for people and pets, bath bombs, salves, and more.

When the business began, Peggy Coffeen was searching for CBD products to use, and was limited to ordering online. “It dawned on me, not only was it hard to find a local source, who used 3rd party testing, meet THC requirements. It is not marketed to women. As I started to feel the benefits, a little lightbulb went on. How many women and moms are missing out on a natural alternative to the evening cocktail of melatonin and Tylenol pm to help them sleep….. I looked out in our field and felt like there was something bigger out there”.

The hemp is processed locally and undergoes a strict 3rd party testing schedule.

“We do field testing, testing on crude, testing on oil and ingredients that go in our products as well” Coffeen explains.

Connecting with the consumer is critical, especially when introducing them to hemp, a relatively new crop for Wisconsin.

Customers are “concerned with THC content” Coffeen says. “In large doses it can have a psychoactive effect. That is not what CBD is designed to do”.

The farm selects seed with very low THC content.

When it came time to name the business, Coffeen was drawn to a bible verse in Galatians. “It says the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control”.

P’ri, is the Hebrew word used for “fruit” in Galatians 5:22.

“Those are all the good things in life meant for us to enjoy” Coffeen says. “What gets in the way? Stress and exhaustion. So clear to me at that moment there was a need”.

The farm routinely hosts tours and special events to connect consumers with the crop, Coffeen explains “to share what we do and grow and share the heart behind it an opportunity for me to look into the eyes of the people we are helping. That is the why being able to helping a meaningful way. If you know what your grow and provide can help people sleep, get up and move, more productive. That is helping people in a meaningful way. That is why I do what I do”.