(WFRV) – Experience agriculture history in action at Autumn Historic Farm Day. It is taking place Saturday, September 26 at Meadow Brook Farm – Rural Life Center in Oconto.

The event is free, but bring some cash for BBQ and pumpkins.

Other activities include:

*Face painting/Kid’s crafts

*Antique flywheel engines

*Cider press/bottling

*Threshing demo

*Honey beekeeper demo

The event runs from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, at Meadow Brook Farm, 5085 County Road J, Oconto, WI 54153.