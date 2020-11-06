See the unique equipment used to harvest carrots in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Carrots may not be the first commodity that comes to mind when thinking of Wisconsin agriculture, but we are one of the largest producers in the nation.

The majority of Wisconsin carrots are harvested for processing, either slicing or dicing.

Wilfert farms is one of just a handful of growers filling the market in our state. Check out the video to see the unique equipment used for harvest.

Thanks to http://www.danhagenow.com/ for some of the video, providing a unique perspective on the harvest season.

Wilfert Farms also operates a fresh market. It is open a few more Saturdays in 2020 including, November 7, 14, 21.

The shop has carrots, beets, acorn & butternut squash. According to a post on Facebook, they also have a few bags of apples and possibly some cauliflower.

You’ll also find an assortment of meat products.

Find the market at 7528 Manitou Drive, Two Rivers, and keep track of what is in season at wilfertfarms.com