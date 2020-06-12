(WFRV) – There is a new way for farmers to connect with seed companies to select the best varieties for their soil and climate.

SeedLinked is using crowedsourced data from farmers to build a database.

In a news release the company says:

TitletownTech today announced their investment in SeedLinked, an ag-tech crowdsourced data platform which cultivates transparent relationships between regional plant growers and seed companies, and ultimately strengthens biodiversity in agro-ecosystems.

“SeedLinked combines accessible smartphone technology with innovative data analytics to create a tool anyone can use to track, share, and learn about regional seed and variety performance,” said Dr. Nicolas Enjalbert, Founder and CEO of SeedLinked. “Our partnership with TitletownTech allows us to accelerate our mission.”

Dr. Enjalbert’s expertise in plant breeding and data architecture led to the creation of the company in 2018. Dr. Enjalbert and his team, in partnership with Seed Savers Exchange, the Organic Seed Alliance, and the University of Wisconsin, completed a successful pilot run in 2019 to test their crowdsourced model.

“SeedLinked’s pilot success demonstrates clear win-win-win potential for seed companies, growers, and the environment,” said Neil Mix, Partner at TitletownTech. “We’re excited by the opportunity for the company to commercialize its products.”

SeedLinked increases market access for small and independent seed companies, improves efficiency for large companies, and promotes data transparency for farmers and plant breeders alike. Prior to SeedLinked, plant growers have had to rely on limited sources of information, often developed in climates unlike their own.

With SeedLinked, farmers, gardeners, and other growers can connect and share information with other growers, seed producers, suppliers, and plant breeders to build healthier and more resilient agro-ecosystems. “Anyone can be a part of this. We’ve tested the data quality, and it is more predictive of performance than traditional breeding methods,” said Dr. Enjalbert. “I am inspired by the passion, depth, and engagement exhibited by the people driving this emerging seed movement.”

About SeedLinked

SeedLinked unites all actors of the seed system through their data sharing platform. They believe in a future founded on collaboration, and that more shared data and transparency builds a stronger market and more resilient agricultural ecosystem, benefiting people and the environment in the present, and for generations to come. www.seedlinked.com.

About TitletownTech

Formed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, TitletownTech builds, enables and invests in early-stage and existing businesses. The organization identifies solutions, develops startups, and funds entrepreneurs across five key verticals: sports, media and entertainment; digital health; agriculture, water & environment; advanced manufacturing; and supply chain technology. Through a three-part structure, TitletownTech enables innovation, exploration, and disruption to address industry challenges. The Innovation Lab identifies and explores digital, transformative solutions. The Venture Studio develops creative market solutions with new and existing startups. The Venture Fund invests in high-growth scalable ventures that leverage the region’s strengths. www.titletowntech.com.