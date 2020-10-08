Should you take off 4th crop hay this late in the year?

(WFRV) – A reminder about taking hay off , this late in the season. Agronomists say you need to take the time to measure your stand’s density and consistency.

Farmers should also consider storage constraints, do they have enough room to add additional forage?

Finally, know that depending on weather cutting this late could raise the risk of winterkill if the plant isn’t allowed time to recharge before a freeze.

Alfalfa harvest is nearly a month ahead of 2019 according to the latest crop report. It says:

Wisconsin had 3.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 4, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Frequent showers and chilly, overcast conditions slowed fieldwork this week.

Southern and central Wisconsin experienced their first frost of the season while overnight lows dipped into the mid-20s in parts of northern Wisconsin. High grain moistures and rain made it a poor week for combining corn and soybeans or cutting hay.

Farmers were hauling manure and planting fall crops while they waited for standing crops to dry.

The corn silage harvest was wrapping up in many areas. The cranberry harvest continued with variable color. Several reporters commented field conditions were much better than last year.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 11% short, 84% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 11% short, 83% adequate

and 4% surplus.

Corn dented was 98%, over four weeks ahead of last year and 16 days ahead of the 5-year average. Eighty percent of corn was reported mature, 28 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Harvest of corn for grain was 8% complete, 16 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average. Corn condition rated 80% good to excellent statewide, up 3 percentage points

from last week. Corn for silage harvested was 90% complete, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year, and 17 days ahead of the average.

Soybeans coloring was 98%, 22 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Eighty-eight percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, 16 days ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Soybean harvest was 18% complete, 11 days ahead of last year and 2 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 83% good to excellent statewide, up 4 percentage points from last

week.

Potato harvest was reported as 79% complete, 13 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average.

Winter wheat planted was 68% complete, 23 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average. Forty-two percent of winter wheat was emerged, 24 days ahead of

last year and 11 days ahead of the average.

Fourth cutting of alfalfa was reported as 90% complete, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average.

Fall tillage was reported as 11% complete, a week ahead of last year but 8 days behind the average.

You can read the full report at https://www.nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Wisconsin/Publications/Crop_Progress_&_Condition/2020/WICP-100420.pdf