Silage Snap gives farmers immediate forage results

(WFRV) – Have you ever wondered how well your corn silage kernel processor is working during harvest?

An app called “Silage Snap” from the University of Wisconsin–Madison could save farmers time and money during the fall corn harvest and make for more content, productive cows year-round.

To use the app, farmers merely spread out a small sample of corn, set down a coin to calibrate for pixel size, and snap a photo with their phones.

Based on kernel processing scores and summary statistics from the app, farmers can fine-tune their machinery on the spot.

Silage Snap is available for iPhone and Android devices.

