State Fair Replacement show happening in Union Grove

Ag Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Livestock Expo is confirming the date and location of its show. The event is designed to be a replacement for exhibitors who would have traditionally shown at the State Fair. 

The new event will be August 9th-14th in Union Grove, Wisconsin at the Racine County Fairgrounds. 

According to the team planning the event, it is designed for exhibitors who were eligible to show at the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair Junior Show. 

You can see a schedule and different classes of animals here

An entry form will be available starting June 22 on the Wisconsin Livestock Expo website

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"