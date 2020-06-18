State Fair Replacement show happening in Union Grove

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Livestock Expo is confirming the date and location of its show. The event is designed to be a replacement for exhibitors who would have traditionally shown at the State Fair.

The new event will be August 9th-14th in Union Grove, Wisconsin at the Racine County Fairgrounds.

According to the team planning the event, it is designed for exhibitors who were eligible to show at the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair Junior Show.

You can see a schedule and different classes of animals here.

An entry form will be available starting June 22 on the Wisconsin Livestock Expo website.