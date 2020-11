(WFRV) – It takes seven to ten years for a Christmas tree to mature, so growers are excited when they have a crop ready to sell.

Krueger Tree Farm is heading into its third open season. The owner is passionate about sharing years of trimming, shaping, and caring for the trees with eager shoppers.

You’ll find the farm at S1072 State Hwy 42, Forestville. Connect with them on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/Krueger-Tree-Farm-473937006387128