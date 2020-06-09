Warrens Cranberry Festival canceled

(WFRV) – For the first time in 47 years, the Warrens Cranberry Festival is canceled.

The event brings 45,000 perople daily, to the festival. Visitors travel from across the United States to attend.

In a statement the Board of Directors says:

The Warrens Cranberry Festival Board of Directors based on an abundance of caution will cancel the 2020 Warrens Cranberry Festival. While we are disappointed to share this news, protecting our small community and many faithful visitors that come every year to celebrate with us is of extreme importance to us all. In canceling the festival, several factors were considered. This conclusion is made after much careful deliberation. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve unpredictably we feel strongly that the most cautious course is to allow more time for the situation to stabilize. We thank everyone for their patience as we have considered all the matters necessary to making this difficult decision. The Warrens Cranberry Festival has been a tradition for 47 years. The Festival usually hosts over 45,000 people daily with over 1300 vendors from across the country. This is the first time the festival has been cancelled. We are looking forward to planning the 2021 festival, September 24-26, 2021. We thank and appreciate your support and understanding during these times.