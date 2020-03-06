Water quality solutions discussed at farmer roundtable in Kimberly

(WFRV) – A farmer roundtable just marked five years of working toward cleaner water. The group continues to grow, with more than 140 people in attendance this year.

Farmers in the Lower Fox River Basin shown are using soil management practices to help lower the amount of sediment and phosphorous in the water.

These practices can be widely applied as part of an overall mission to improve water quality in the great lakes.

“Runoff is the number one issue for green bay and the more that we can withhold that the better off we will be. ” says Todd Brennan, Senior Policy Manager at the Alliance for the Great Lakes.

At the Fox Watershed Farmer Roundtable ideas are shared to help improve soil health and water quality. “this is a setting we make it comfortable to explore, that nobody has the perfect answer, but between all of us we get a better answer” Brennan says.

For this group of conservation minded farmers it is a chance to lay it all on the table. Brennan explains he observes the farmers “Kicking it back and forth successes, challenges and the realistic part of what it takes to get out there, take risks and explore what it is going to take to improve conservation”.

Since the creation of this event there are some practices that have really taken root. “We are seeing people are four, five, six years of cover cropping. Five years ago if you do the math we were at zero to one. Or some guys doing it on the back 40 because they did not know how it would work. Just a fringe thing. Same thing with no-till. 75% and above of their acres are in no till. Five years ago people would have thought that was crazy. Here we are. It is a new dynamic” Brennan says.

Now the payoffs should begin translate to the waterways. According to Brennan the goal is a “30 percent reduction in phosphorous by 2030. And a 60 percent reduction in phosphorus load by 2040”.

That first goal is just ten growing seasons for farmers in the Fox Watershed. “We need all hands on deck” he says. “No time to rest on our collective laurels, it is time for action”.

Farmers can not do it alone “Roughly 1/3 of phosphorous is coming from sewage treatment plants and industry. Roughly around 15 percent is urban areas, streets, golf courses, lawns. Just under 50 percent of phosphorus in the Lower Fox is coming from farms. That is not the majority, but it is the largest single source. For sediments is is upwards of the high 60 percents for agriculture” he explains. “No one entity can take themselves out of this pie”.

To connect with the Alliance for the Great Lakes visit https://greatlakes.org/

You can see what the Lower Fox Demonstration Farms Network is all about at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/foxdemofarms/