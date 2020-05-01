Waupun FFA donating dairy to community

(WFRV) – The Waupun FFA, alumni and partners are making sure to boost sales of dairy products and help get food to their community.

Got Milk? The Waupun FFA and FFA Alumni in partnership with a very generous anonymous community donor will be GIVING AWAY 1,200 GALLONS OF MILK to our Waupun area residents starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 24 until all of the milk is gone! We will be located at three sites: The Rock Golf Club LeRoy Meats in Fox Lake Alto Community Center! This will be set-up as a “DAIRY DRIVE THRU”. Simply drive up and we will hand you your milk! However, we encourage you to stop in for some golf or carry out meals at the Rock or grab some lunch and meat at Leroy’s when you are there!

Special thanks to our anonymous donor for contributing 1,000 gallons of milk, to Kwik Trip for working with us and to Brandon Meats, Eden Meat Market and LeRoy Meats for the use of their refrigerated trailers! We hope to see you all on Friday!!

1,200 Gallon Milk Results

1200 gallons of milk distributed in the Waupun Area School District today! Thank you for participating in this phase of our SUPPORT DAIRY program! A shout out of thanks to Eden Meat Market and Catering, Brandon Meats and LeRoy Meats for the use of your refrigerated trailers and truck for the storage of milk. Thank you to The Rock Golf Club, the Alto Community Center and LeRoy Meats for allowing us to host the milk give away at your locations! Thank you to Kwik Trip for working with us to coordinate the milk and to our anonymous donor!

2,000 Pounds Cheese and Sausage Giveaway Announcement

The Waupun FFA and FFA Alumni in partnership with a generous donation from Vita Plus will be GIVING AWAY 2,000 POUNDS OF CHEESE AND SAUSAGE to our area residents starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1 until all of the cheese and sausage are gone!

We will be located at three sites: LeRoy Meats in Fox Lake Tractor Supply in Waupun Ren’s Floral/Glamour Shop in Waupun

This will be set-up as a “DRIVE THRU” just like last week’s milk give away. Simply drive up, stay in your car, and we will hand you your dairy, pork and beef products! However, we encourage you to stop in for some flowers at Ren’s Floral, hair care products from the Glamour Shop, supplies from Tractor Supply or grab some lunch and groceries at Leroy’s when you are there! Many people are asking WHY?! WHY are you giving away FREE food? The answer is simple. Our local farmers (dairy, beef, and pork producers) have lost a HUGE market for their products (milk, cheese, beef, pork, etc) with restaurants, schools, convention centers, etc. closed. If

Through generous donations, more products come off the shelves of stores, the supply chain can keep moving and get products directly into the hands of consumers until the hospitality industry can start again.

The 2,000 pounds of cheese and sausage are from Carr Valley Cheese, LeRoy Meats, Brandon Meats, and Eden Meat Market. We hope to see you all Friday, May 1 at 10 AM!