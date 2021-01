(WFRV) – Getting more local farm goods into area schools is one of the goals of a newly formed task force.

The well-being network, Wello was the recipient of a U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm to School grant.

It will allow them to work with the nine local school districts.

Wello and their farming consultant conducted interviews with each school district’s food service managers to understand how COVID has impacted the purchasing, processing, and serving of local produce.