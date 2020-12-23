What will impact milk prices in 2021?

(WFRV) – Milk checks will continue to feel the impacts of the pandemic into 2021.

According to Mark Stephenson, director of the Center for Dairy Profitability at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the largest variable is the foodservice sector.

If restaurants, hospitals, and universities remain at limited serving capacities, demand for milk will drop.

Generally, things have improved since the spring, but the industry is still nowhere near normal and will not be for a while, Stephenson explains.

He explains the other variables to watch for in this interview on Midwest Farm Weekly.

