WI State Fair team announces “Pumpkin Spice Cream Puffs”

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Fair team is announcing a flavored cream puff for the first time in its history.

You can sink your teeth into a pumpkin spice treat this fall.

The cream puffs are always a hit at the summer fair, and this new concoction will be filled with pumpkin infused cream and dusted with powdered sugar on top.

Unlike the traveling cream puffs that hit the road this summer, you will have to travel to State Fair Park in West Allis to score these.

They are available from Thursday, October 1 through Sunday, October 4. Advanced orders are strongly recommended.

A three pack is $12, six will cost $22.

To find out more head to the Wisconsin State Fair website.