Wisconsin apple box brings taste of the state to your door

(WFRV) – Early apple picking is underway in Wisconsin.

Did you know that Wisconsin orchards grow over 300 different varieties of apples?

The Wisconsin Apple Growers Association is partnering family orchards to bring consumers a taste of the state.

The Wisconsin Sampler box will contain a selection of favorite and heirloom apples.

It is a chance to try those unique apples that never make it to the grocery store.

Order your Wisconsin Sampler box at https://wisconsinapplegrowers.org/Fresh-Apples

The apple varieties in your box will be identified and you will be able to look them up on the Association’s website and learn more about them.

If you would rather pick your own, there is an orchard locator on their website as well.

The apple season should last into November.