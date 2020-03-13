Wisconsin Cheese Makers postpone 2020 CheeseExpo

(WFRV) – Another large gathering of dairy industry experts is postponed.

Local 5 received this press release from The Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association:

With the goal of protecting the health and well-being of our friends and partners in the dairy industry, being cognizant of the welfare of all citizens in the long tradition of our “safety-first” industry, and delivering an education event that everyone in industry will be able to attend, Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and Center for Dairy Research announce the postponement of CheeseExpo and its new scheduled dates of April 6-8, 2021 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee.

The decision to postpone CheeseExpo was not made lightly, and reflects our contact with dozens of dairy processing companies and industry suppliers and exhibitors across the U.S., said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. The dairy industry is prudently taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, including reducing travel and face-to-face meetings. At the same time, the State of Wisconsin has recommended that all non-essential gatherings of 250 or more people be cancelled or postponed.

The dairy industry is a leader in the safety of its products and in its care and concern for customers and employees. This decision regarding CheeseExpo is intended to match these proactive industry standards and provide clarity in a timely fashion to reduce attendee and exhibitor costs associated with the postponed event. CheeseExpo, the dynamic new trade exposition and seminars for the dairy processing industry, will deliver its record-setting exposition and more seminar tracks than ever before at its new unveiling, April 6-8, 2021.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) Board of Directors wishes to thank its staff, our co-host Center for Dairy Research (CDR), and our education partners at U.S. Dairy Export Council, Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection for building an excellent event. WCMA Board President Dave Buholzer stated, “CheeseExpo has amazing support from our industry supplier partners and dairy processors across the U.S. and around the world. At this time, it’s important that we postpone this event and do our part to protect public health. In 2021, WCMA and CDR will bring back this educational exposition, bigger and better than before.”

For additional information, visit our website at CheeseExpo.org.