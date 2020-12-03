Wisconsin corn growers keep tabs on trade deals with changing administration

(WFRV) – Corn growers in Wisconsin are keeping a close on the changing administration, to make sure trade deals continue moving forward.

Prices started a bit of a rebound, but remain below payments in 2019.

The October 2020 average price received by farmers for corn in Wisconsin was $3.37 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was up 11 cents from September but 39 cents below the previous October.

The October soybean price is a bright spot, at $9.45 per bushel, was up 33 cents from September and up 92 cents from the previous October.

The October oat price was $2.43 per bushel, up 8 cents from the September price but $1.14 below October 2019.

All hay prices in Wisconsin averaged $158.00 per ton in October, up $12.00 from September but down $37.00 from October 2019. The alfalfa hay price averaged $170.00 per ton in October, up $11.00 from September but $43.00 below the previous October. The other hay price averaged $132.00, up $22.00 from September but $17.00 below the October 2019 price.

The October average price for milk was $21.50 per cwt, up $3.80 from September and 80 cents above October a year ago.