Wisconsin dairy farmers can access PDPW conference online

(WFRV) – The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is moving their annual conference to an online format.

According to a news release sent to Local 5:

As the COVID-19/coronavirus situation continues to evolve, we wanted to provide an update regarding the 2020 PDPW Business Conference scheduled for next week.

On Thursday, March 12, Governor Evers declared a public health emergency with regard to the coronavirus, and the State Department of Health Services recommended events of more than 250 not be held in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

To protect public health in step with the recommendations, the PDPW Board decided the annual Business Conference will go ahead as planned for March 18-19, but will be offered virtually online rather than in-person at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Two priorities drove this decision:

Our No. 1 focus is our members’ and their families’ health and safety, and we believe we all have a shared responsibility in this unprecedented health situation to do what we can to prevent further spread of this virus.

At the same time, PDPW also has a commitment to support our members with the information they need to navigate their farms in this extremely challenging dairy environment.

We want to ensure that our members can fully access the world-class speakers and programs planned for this conference via computers and mobile devices. And, we will record sessions so they can be viewed on-demand and provide conference proceedings.

Please watch PDPW’s website and event app early next week for information about how to access the conference virtually.

Finally, take care of yourself and your family. You are the MOST important part of PDPW/YOUR organization and know that everything we do during these unprecedented times is based on that core value. And, please: