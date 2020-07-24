Wisconsin Ledge AVA Celebration

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Ledge American Viticultural Area (AVA) is celebrating eight years.

The Federal Government officially identifies prime grape-producing locations as American Viticultural Areas (AVA).

Steve DeBaker, owner and winemaker at Trout Springs Winery, petitioned the Federal Government to establish just under 2.5-million acres to be designated a prime grape-growing region based upon the Niagara Escarpment. 

Eight years ago, a section of Wisconsin received that AVA designation.

You can read more about the Wisconsin Ledge here.

The celebration of the AVA is happening Saturday, August 15, 2020 from at 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Trout Springs Winery.

• Wine Tastings
• Winery Tours
• Food, Beer, & Water
• Trout Hatchery & Trumpeter Swans
• Plein Air Painting w/ Water’s Edge Artists
• Clay on Steele fine pottery demos/sales

Learn more about the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/573206923361489?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A5%2C%22action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22main_list%22%2C%22extra_data%22%3A%22%5C%22[]%5C%22%22%7D]%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D

