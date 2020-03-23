Wisconsin milk plants prepare farms for potential of limited capacity

(WFRV) – A disruption in labor due to Covid-19 could have a ripple effect for local dairy farms.

Local 5 spoke with Mark Stephenson, PhD, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis for the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He says “…there are a few coops who have let producers know that they may have to implement temporary supply management protocols. I am not aware of any who have done it yet, but they are letting producers know that it could happen. Presently, the decline in demand for food service, like barrel plants, seems to be offset by increased demand for some cheese and fluid milk at retail. But, I haven’t heard of any plants shutting off producers.”

The following note was sent to farms shipping milk to Land O’ Lakes:

Member-Owners:

With the ongoing and rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, Land O’Lakes’ top priority is ensuring the health and safety of our employees, member-owners and surrounding communities, while also developing contingency plans to protect our and your businesses.

It’s important to note that to date our milk pick-up and processing capabilities are operating under our standard procedures, meaning we have been able to pick-up and process milk on our normal schedule. However, those circumstances could change quickly, and it is essential we proactively plan for potential scenarios where our ability to pick up, process or otherwise market members’ milk is reduced.

As previously communicated, effective with March 23 production, we will be strictly enforcing our Base program across all milk sheds at an individual producer level. However, we will only impose assessments if we experience a disruption in market access, which has not occurred to date. In that event, we will retroactively impose a flat $10 per hundredweight assessment for all over Base production within the impacted region.

We recognize this is a change from our standard Base procedures. Given the unprecedented and highly unpredictable situation created by COVID-19, we can’t rely solely on procedures designed to handle seasonal supply and demand challenges. Please reach out to your field staff representative or visit the Production page on Milk Producers Online (MPOL) to access real time tracking of your actual production in relation to your Base allocation.

Monitoring the Situation

In the coming days and weeks, market disruption could take several forms and we are monitoring a few significant risks to our operating capabilities resulting from the nationwide state of emergency declaration and school closures. Here are a few examples:

We are unable to pick up milk at the farm gate due to transportation issues, such as driver shortages A reduction in processing capacity across the region Customer closures or reductions in workforce that could limit their ability to process milk A potential reduction in employee availability at our own plants

It’s worth noting that food and agriculture production is in a category that is considered essential by many local, state and federal leaders. Additionally, Land O’Lakes leadership and the Government Relations team are working hard on your behalf at the federal and state levels to address concerns related to executive orders, mandatory curfews and restrictions.

Safety Procedures

During this time, our mission must be finding a way to continue producing, hauling and processing milk while minimizing potential illness spread for all parties involved. We are following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), local public health authorities and other regulatory agencies.

As previously mentioned, we have been in contact with our milk haulers to ensure proper safety protocol is followed by anyone accessing member farms. Additionally, during this pandemic, the Member Relations team will only conduct emergency on-farm visits and, in those instances, will continue to adhere to on-farm bio security protocol and all CDC sanitary guidelines.

We continue to monitor the status and business impacts of coronavirus and will continue regular communications via email and recorded phone messages to keep members informed on our operational status and potential assessments. Thank you for your continued patience and support as we navigate this uncharted territory together. If you have any immediate questions, please contact your local field staff representative or email membership@landolakes.com.

Glenda Gehl

Senior Director, Member Relations

Local 5 also reached out to Foremost Farms and Agropur. We are waiting for them to send the statements they have sent to producers. Agropur says they have not limited capacity, and have plans in place should a plant worker test positive for Covid-19.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: