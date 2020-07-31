Wisconsin Products Pavilion Box

(WFRV) – Missing your visit to the Wisconsin Products Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair? You can have a taste of the state shipped to your door.

Each box includes the following from Wisconsin businesses and commodity groups:

Cream Puff flavored coffee from Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters

Hickory Sausage Sticks from Usinger’s Famous Sausage

Premium Sweetened Dried Door County Cherries

Caramel Candy Apple Kit

Handmade Lip Butter from Good Earth

Fresh Popcorn from Pop’s Kettle Corn

Sea Turtle Pecan Fudge from Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge

Seasoning Blend for Dips, Dressings, or Batterings from Starla’s Seasoning & Mixes

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Twists from Ultimate Confections

Tea Sampler Pack from Urbal Tea

Macaroni & Cheese with Wisconsin Goat Milk Cheese

Pure Wisconsin Maple Syrup

Premium Dried Wisconsin Cranberries

See full details and product sizes on milwaukeefoodtours.com.

If it is cream puffs you are missing check out the traveling cream puff events: wistatefair.com/fair/traveling-cream-puffs