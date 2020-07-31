Wisconsin Products Pavilion Box

(WFRV) – Missing your visit to the Wisconsin Products Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair? You can have a taste of the state shipped to your door.

Each box includes the following from Wisconsin businesses and commodity groups:

Cream Puff flavored coffee from Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters
Hickory Sausage Sticks from Usinger’s Famous Sausage
Premium Sweetened Dried Door County Cherries
Caramel Candy Apple Kit
Handmade Lip Butter from Good Earth
Fresh Popcorn from Pop’s Kettle Corn
Sea Turtle Pecan Fudge from Sherwood’s Fabulous Fudge
Seasoning Blend for Dips, Dressings, or Batterings from Starla’s Seasoning & Mixes
Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Twists from Ultimate Confections
Tea Sampler Pack from Urbal Tea
Macaroni & Cheese with Wisconsin Goat Milk Cheese
Pure Wisconsin Maple Syrup
Premium Dried Wisconsin Cranberries

See full details and product sizes on milwaukeefoodtours.com.

If it is cream puffs you are missing check out the traveling cream puff events: wistatefair.com/fair/traveling-cream-puffs

