(WFRV) – The second online session of the Heart of the Farm -Women in Agriculture online Coffee Chats will be featuring some quick self-care tips to take care of both your mind and body during the holidays.

This online series will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 from 10-11a.m.

There is no cost to attend, but you do need to register.

Sign up and check out the upcoming topics at https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/heartofthefarm/conferences/coffee-chats/