Workshop series offers lessons to become a better manager

(WFRV) – A series of workshops will help you become the employer or manager of choice for the people on your team.

Here are a look at the topics:

“Hiring the Right People” and “Developing a Motivated Workforce”—March 3, from 1:00-3:30 pm

Participants will learn how to reduce miss-hires and turnover and improve employee performance by exploring the hiring process and learning how to create a motivating environment. Group discussion will be focused on participants’ experiences and provided scenarios to talk through suggestions and best practices.

“Strategic Leadership & On-Boarding” and “Reviews and Feedback”—March 10, from 1:00-3:30 pm. Set your new employees up for success by learning how on-boarding practices and regular training opportunities are key for their development. Effectively communicating expectations can reduce new employee confusion and poor productivity. Keep them on track by learning how to provide constructive feedback, performance reviews, and incentive plans. Group discussion will focus on participants’ on-boarding, training practices, employee reviews and feedback, and how these ideas can be shared and used by others.

“From Managers to Leaders” and “Managing Conflict” — March 17, from 1:00-3:30 pm

In this session, we will discuss the difference between being a manager and being a leader. Participants will learn about leadership styles and identify their preferred style. Learn about effective communication strategies and the basic concepts in conflict management to help navigate through difficult situations. Group discussion will focus on which leadership style is best applied in different employee management situations and learn from each other’s

experiences as well as conflict scenarios and constructive feedback for future situations .

You need to register by March 1 at https://www.browncountywi.gov/departments/extension-brown-county/general-information/

Information presented during the following modules is available in both English and Spanish through the use of simultaneous interpretation services. For more information about these services, call Liz Binversie at 920-391-4612.