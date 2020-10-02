World Dairy Expo team builds online community

(WFRV) – In a normal year, tens of thousands of people from around the world would be in Madison for World Dairy Expo.

The event is on hold until 2021, due to safety concerns during the pandemic.

However, event organizers have worked hard to showcase innovation in the industry, provide continuing education opertunities, and chances for people to network.

According to a press release:

World Dairy Expo is pleased to introduce Pavilion Promotions, a new online space where Dairy Cattle Show exhibitors can feature all of the world-class items WDE attendees have grown accustomed to finding in the New Holland Pavilions and Cattle Tent. As the 2020 show season continues to be impacted by COVID-19, Expo developed this new service to provide breeders a free marketing tool to showcase their animal genetics, farm, and dairy show cattle services now and into the future. Pavilion Promotions is found at www.worlddairyexpo.com.

The Expo apparel and dairy-themed paraphernalia WDE attendees would normally find at the Purple Cow Gift Shop has moved online for the first time! As a way to support farm families across the country, World Dairy Expo is pledging 10% of profits from the online store in 2020 to the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, located in Marshfield, Wis. The Purple Cow Gift Shop’s online store will remain open through the end of the year at www.worlddairyexpo.com with additional items added periodically, including during Expo week, so watch the Purple Cow Gift Shop Facebook page for updates.

COVID-19 disrupted our way of life but isn’t stopping companies from launching new products and services that serve the dairy industry. Explore new offerings from our intended 2020 Trade Show exhibitors with Innovation Unveiled at www.worlddairyexpo.com.